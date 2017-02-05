Person shot in Russell neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Person shot in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been shot in the Russell neighborhood, Metrosafe confirms.

Officers responded to a call at 11:44 p.m. of one person shot in the 400 block of Simmons Court.

Responders are on scene at this time, the person's condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

