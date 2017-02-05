Beecher Terrace supporter honored

A long-time supporter of Beecher Terrace was honored tonight for her dedication to the community. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A long-time supporter of Beecher Terrace was honored tonight for her dedication to the community.

Rose Livingston is the founder of "The Beech", an after-school tutorial center in the middle of Beecher Terrace.

She received the Hope Award this evening for what the center described as a labor of love.

"I don't do things to be honored, but it's always nice to be appreciated," Livingston said. But I use this opportunity as a way to further the vision because the work is never done."

Livingston was a former educator for JCPS.

