Neighbors stunned by possible murder-suicide in Lexington

One person has been shot in the Russell neighborhood, Metrosafe confirms.More >>
One person has been shot in the Russell neighborhood, Metrosafe confirms.More >>
Mark Prussian, a committee member with the 2017 Jewish Film Festival stopped by the WAVE 3 News Studio to talk about this years festival.More >>
Mark Prussian, a committee member with the 2017 Jewish Film Festival stopped by the WAVE 3 News Studio to talk about this years festival.More >>
Lexington police are calling a double shooting that happened on Friday on Whispering Hills Drive a possible murder-suicide.More >>
Lexington police are calling a double shooting that happened on Friday on Whispering Hills Drive a possible murder-suicide.More >>
Last month David Davis' Hardinsburg barn took a devastating blow. A fire burned it to the ground and killed five horses. But Saturday, a charity event was held to help with the recovery.More >>
Last month David Davis' Hardinsburg barn took a devastating blow. A fire burned it to the ground and killed five horses. But Saturday, a charity event was held to help with the recovery.More >>
A long-time supporter of Beecher Terrace was honored tonight for her dedication to the community.More >>
A long-time supporter of Beecher Terrace was honored tonight for her dedication to the community.More >>