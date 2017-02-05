Neighbors stunned by possible murder-suicide in Lexington

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are calling a double shooting in Lexington a possible murder-suicide.

It happened just before 8:00 p.m. Friday on Whispering Hills Drive.

Investigators were called to the scene after a 13-year-old boy, who had been shot multiple times, was able to make it to a neighbor's house to get help. When Lexington Police got to the home they found Tiffany Duiguid, 32, dead inside her home from multiple gunshot wounds and Keith Plaster, 44, was found dead outside the home from a single gunshot wound to the head.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Person shot in Russell neighborhood

+ Neighbors reeling following 5-year-old shot in drive-by

+ Death in Fern Creek Park ruled homicide

Investigators said the two were having an argument when Plaster shot Duiguid. They said when the 13-year-old boy went upstairs to see what happened, Plaster shot him before turning the gun on himself.

Neighbors say the 3 people moved into the house a few months ago.

"I knew they were nice people," neighbor Emily Fegley said. "I wouldn't have assumed anything was going on."

The teen injured in the shooting was still in the hospital in stable condition as of Saturday night.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.