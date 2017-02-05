Copy-She's walking! Baby hippo takes first steps

Some very encouraging news was announced by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden on Sunday.
Fiona, the Nile hippo born 6 weeks premature, was caught on video taking her first steps!
The zoo posted the video on social media, stating "Fiona was active during the night and consumed a good amount of formula on her own!"
Fiona was born six weeks early, 25 pounds underweight. She is receiving 24/7 critical care from zoo staff. Fiona is in close proximity to her mother Bibi and her father Henry.
The zoo also asked for everyone to "keep the positive vibes coming!"
Many people have asked how they can help care for Fiona, the zoo said.
They invite the public to consider making a donation to help with the cost of her care. Donations can be made here.
