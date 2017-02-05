Civil Air Patrol trains for search and rescue missions

Teens and adults take part in the Civil Air Patrol training. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Andreina Centlivre)

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - On Sunday, dozens of teens and adults took part in training that could save lives.

The Civil Air Patrol is responsible for about 85 percent of the searches a rescue missions done in the U.S. The group of volunteers save about 70 lives a year and the members ranges from teenagers to adults.

“The cadets and the senior members need to know what to expect what gear to bring how does your gear work, so when you get out there you can respond as quickly as possible,” Lt. Michelle Norwood said.

The Civil Air Patrol is an all-volunteer service that assists the Air Force, FEMA, and Other Emergency Services.

“It involves more than just helping your community, it gives you leadership responsibilities,” Savanna Hubbuch said.

Hubbuch is an Owen County High School Junior and was one of the dozens running through the woods equipped with maps and first aid kits.

“My first mission was a missing person search at Red River Gorge and we were looking for a hiker that went missing,” Richard Gregor said.

Gregor is a Trinity High School Sophomore and says the drills have prepared him for some life-saving events.

After sufficient training members of the CAP help around the country.

“In October and September we were doing relief supply distribution on the east coast after hurricane Matthew had come through,” Lt. Norwood said.

For more information on how your child can get involved in the Civil Air, click here.

