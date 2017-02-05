LMPD Officers hoop with kids in Beecher Terrace

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It had been less than 24 hours after yet another shooting at the Beecher Terrace Housing Complex, when we spotted a nice scene in the neighborhood Sunday.

When our news crew returned to the apartments to work on their report, they did find Louisville Metro Police officers in the area, but this time they were making sure the children who live there had the chance to just be kids.

Our cameras stumbled on the officers and the children shooting some hoops.

They were laughing and teasing each other over the game.

So far, police have not released who the winner was.

