LMPD Officers hoop with kids in Beecher Terrace

Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Prospect.More >>
Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Prospect.More >>
Dozens of teens and adults took part in Civil Air Patrol training, which is responsible for about 85 percent of the searches a rescue mission is comprised of.More >>
Dozens of teens and adults took part in Civil Air Patrol training, which is responsible for about 85 percent of the searches a rescue mission is comprised of.More >>
Our news crew spotted LMPD officers hanging out with local kids on Sunday.More >>
Our news crew spotted LMPD officers hanging out with local kids on Sunday.More >>
What Super Bowl Sunday means to you may well depend on which team you pull for, and what, if any, Super Bowl experience that team may have exposed you to.More >>
What Super Bowl Sunday means to you may well depend on which team you pull for, and what, if any, Super Bowl experience that team may have exposed you to.More >>
If you're looking for some smaller snack foods for your Super Bowl party, the WAVE3.com Culinary Squad has a few ideas for you.More >>
If you're looking for some smaller snack foods for your Super Bowl party, the WAVE3.com Culinary Squad has a few ideas for you.More >>