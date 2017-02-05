Crews respond to house fire in Prospect

Crews respond to the fire (Source: Daniel Paxton/ WAVE 3 New)

PROSPECT, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Prospect, Metrosafe confirms.

The fire is in the 6800 block of Fox Croft Rd.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

WAVE 3 News has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.

