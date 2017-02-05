Two people die in house fire in PRP - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Two people die in house fire in PRP

(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people have died in a house fire in PRP, authorities confirm.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Ashlawn Drive around 4:40 p.m.

There was a heavy fire in the kitchen. Two adult males who both lived in the house died, PRP fire officials say likely of smoke inhalation.

WAVE 3 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

