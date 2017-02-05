Eight arrested in Crawford County on drug charges

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Eight people were arrested in four days in Crawford County, all on drug-related charges.

Traffic stops and an ongoing investigation led to the arrests, and seizure of Methamphetamine, Heroin, marijuana, needles and other controlled substances, according to the Crawford County Sheriffs Department.

The first arrest was on Feb. 1. An Indiana State Trooper conducted a traffic stop and found the driver, Lloyd Smith, was in possession of methamphetamine. Smith was also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

Feb. 2, they arrested two people on several drug charges following a home visit to the home of Carl Laswell. Laswell and Dusty Fuqua were arrested with being in possession of meth, marijuana, paraphernalia, a syringe and a controlled substance. Later that day, William Smith fled the scene of a traffic stop and was arrested on an outstanding warrant. They also found him in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

That same day, deputies searched a home at 713 S. Main street, where they found approximately 60 grams of crystal meth, heroin, marijuana, suboxone strips, oxycodone, clonazepam and paraphernalia, as well as large amounts of cash.

Indiana State Police, and ISP K9 "Diesel" assisted on that search.

In the early morning hours of Fri., Feb 3, Crawford County Sheriffs deputies executed a search warrant at the Village apartments in Marengo. Deputies found drugs and paraphernalia there, and Shane Cole of Marengo was taken to the Crawford County Jail.

Later that day, William Laswell was arrested, he was wanted in relation to the home searched on Main Street the day before.

Michael Montgomery of West Fork was also arrested on Friday for a variety of charges including possession of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.