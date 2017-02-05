Fire kills two, destroys home in PRP

Firefighters responded to this house fire in PRP on Sunday. (Source: Daniel Paxton/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A fire ripped through a home in PRP, killing two men inside on Sunday.

It happened on the 13000 block of Ashlawn Drive. Firefighters received the call about a structure fire and rescue at 4:40 p.m.

Fire officials believe the likely cause of death is smoke inhalation.

The interior of the home was destroyed. Fire officials said heavy flames were coming from the kitchen area.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Eight arrested in Crawford County on drug charges

+ Civil Air Patrol trains for search and rescue missions

+ LMPD Officers hoop with kids in Beecher Terrace

“I woke up and saw the fire trucks and saw fire coming out of the second story window,” Levi Davis, a neighbor said.

It took firefighters less than eight minutes to get the blaze under control. However, the two men inside were dead. Apparently they had been living in the home for less than a year.

“One was I think the other one’s caregiver,” Davis said. “He was in his early seventies and the other was in his late eighties. The older one was really immobile. I don't think he ever left the house.”

WATCH: Jobina Fortson's report here

Neighbors are heartbroken over their death.

“I mean my prayers and my family's payers go out to their families,” Davis said.

The official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.