Lady Gaga's 'Joanne World Tour' to hit Louisville in November

Hot on the heels of her explosive Super Bowl half-time performance, Lady Gaga announced her Joanne World Tour early Monday, and Louisville among the stops.

The Grammy and Golden Globe winner will hit KFC Yum! Center on Monday, Nov. 13. Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 20 at the KFC Yum! Center box office, ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster locations and charge by phone at 800-745-3000. An eight-ticket limit will be imposed for all first-day sales.

Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity beginning Wednesday Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. For complete pre-sale details, visit citiprivatepass.com. There is an eight ticket limit per transaction.

