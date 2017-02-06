Dixie Highway reopens after building fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire crews battled heavy fire at a two-story vacant building in Louisville's California neighborhood.

A MetroSafe dispatcher said multiple people reported the fire just after 6 a.m. Monday at 1101 Dixie Highway.



No injuries were reported.



Dixie Highway was closed a few hours between Greenwood Avenue and Gallagher Street because of fire hoses across the roadway.

Assistant Chief Jim Frederick with the Louisville Fire Department said some debris from the fire fell onto another building, but the fire didn't spread.



It took 35 firefighters about a half-hour to gain control of the flames.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause.

