Bardstown Road reopens at Hurstbourne Pkwy after injury crash

The crash was reported at 6:24 a.m. Monday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people were injured Monday morning in a crash that shut down Bardstown Road at South Hurstbourne Parkway.

The severity of the victims' injuries is unknown.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Building fire on Dixie Highway

+ 2 dead in Valley Station house fire

+ 8 arrested on drug charges in Crawford Co.

A MetroSafe dispatcher said the wreck was reported at 6:24 a.m. and that all lanes have since reopened.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.