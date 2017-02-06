February 3, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

February 3, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Morgan McGarvey and Bill Stone

Morgan McGarvey and Bill Stone, WAVE 3 News Political Analysts discussed the first two weeks of President Trump's time in office.

Pigeon Forge Prize Package

Four tickets to:
Dollywood Theme Park
Lumberjack Adventure Show
Dixie Stampede
Alcatraz East Crime Museum
Titanic
Country Tonite Theatre 
Two tickets to WonderWorks

Here's what you have to do...write us a letter telling us ...I LOVE MY PIGEON FORGE BECAUSE...
 
Send I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest letters to 
WAVE 3 News
My Pigeon Forge Contest
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY  40203
Or e-mail Dawne at dgee@wave3.com
Put I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest in the subject line
The deadline is Friday, February 10, winner will be announced February 14.

Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum

Celebrate Black History Month! View the Film/Documentary "Cassius Ali"
Admission: Adults  $8.00
Children: 15 and under $5.00
*The documentary will be featured each Thursday – Sunday throughout the month of February, 11 am – 2 pm.

3302 Grand Ave.
Thursday-Sunday, 10am-5pm
"Cassius Ali" Documentary viewing
Month of February, 11am-2pm
(502) 890-5995
alichildhoodmuseum.com

