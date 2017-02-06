February 6, 2017

Dine Around for Apron Inc. and the Fat Lamb

Regalo

562 S. 4th Street

Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm

Sunday, 12-4pm

(502) 583-1798

New Albany, 234 E Pearl St

Tuesday- Saturday, 11am-6pm

(812) 542-6567

RegaloArt.com

Pigeon Forge Prize Package

Four tickets to:

Dollywood Theme Park

Lumberjack Adventure Show

Dixie Stampede

Alcatraz East Crime Museum

Titanic

Country Tonite Theatre

Two tickets to WonderWorks

Here's what you have to do...write us a letter telling us ...I LOVE MY PIGEON FORGE BECAUSE...



Send I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest letters to

WAVE 3 News

My Pigeon Forge Contest

725 S. Floyd Street

Louisville, KY 40203

Or e-mail Dawne at dgee@wave3.com

Put I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest in the subject line

The deadline is Friday, February 10, winner will be announced February 14.

Dine Around for Apron Inc.

Wednesday

Breakfast, lunch, dinner

Participating restaurants

ApronInc.org

Supporting restaurant employees in times of crisis

The Fat Lamb

201 Grinstead Drive

Modern Kitchen and Bar

Special Valentine's Day Menu

(502) 409-7499

FatLambLouisville.com

