February 6, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Regalo

562 S. 4th Street
Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm
Sunday, 12-4pm
(502) 583-1798

New Albany, 234 E Pearl St
Tuesday- Saturday, 11am-6pm
(812) 542-6567
RegaloArt.com

Pigeon Forge Prize Package

Four tickets to:
Dollywood Theme Park
Lumberjack Adventure Show
Dixie Stampede
Alcatraz East Crime Museum
Titanic
Country Tonite Theatre 
Two tickets to WonderWorks

Here's what you have to do...write us a letter telling us ...I LOVE MY PIGEON FORGE BECAUSE...
 
Send I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest letters to 
WAVE 3 News
My Pigeon Forge Contest
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY  40203
Or e-mail Dawne at dgee@wave3.com
Put I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest in the subject line
The deadline is Friday, February 10, winner will be announced February 14.

Dine Around for Apron Inc. and the Fat Lamb

Dine Around for Apron Inc.
Wednesday
Breakfast, lunch, dinner
Participating restaurants
ApronInc.org
Supporting restaurant employees in times of crisis

The Fat Lamb
201 Grinstead Drive
Modern Kitchen and Bar
Special Valentine's Day Menu
(502) 409-7499
FatLambLouisville.com

