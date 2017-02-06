UofL's Adel, Mathiang suspended for Virginia game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two members of the University of Louisville's front court won't be on the court tonight when the Cardinals play at Virginia.

Forward Deng Adel and Center Mangok Mathiang did not make the trip to Charlottesville after violating the team curfew Saturday night after the win at Boston College.

"After we returned to Louisville, I boarded the team bus and told them how proud I was of them, but the most important thing now is to get their rest as we had an early morning practice and had to travel," said UofL Coach Rick Pitino in a statement announcing the suspensions. "For some reason, Mangok and Deng chose to break curfew and were out very late. This is an extremely big game for our basketball team and it would be an understatement to say that I am extremely disappointed in both young men. That being said, we will move forward and put forth a great effort with a depleted team. Mangok is no longer a captain of our team. Donovan Mitchell has now been inserted in that role."

The suspensions mean Louisville will dress only seven scholarship players for the game.

