Karen Sypher moves from federal prison to halfway house

NASHVILLE, TN (WAVE) - Karen Sypher has moved from a federal prison to a halfway house.

The woman sentenced to seven years in prison for trying to extort millions of dollars from University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino after their 2003 sexual encounter had been serving her time at a federal prison camp in Alabama.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Sypher is now living at a halfway house in Nashville.

One year ago, a judge denied Sypher's request to serve the final 12 months of her prison term at a halfway house.

