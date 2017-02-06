Suspect in Smoketown store robbery arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been charged with the robbery of a store that left a clerk injured.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2017 Roundup

Brent Demone Neely, Sr., 44, of Louisville is was taken into custody February 3.

The day before, Neely is accused of entering Joe's Neighborhood Market at 542 Lampton St., jumping over the counter and knocking the clerk to the floor before taking the cash from the register.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Karen Sypher moves from federal prison to halfway house

+ 8 arrested in Crawford County on drug charges

+ Bardstown Road reopens at Hurstbourne Pkwy after injury crash

After he was arrested, Louisville Metro police say Neely confessed to the robbery.

Neely is being held on $15,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is scheduled to be back in court February 14.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.