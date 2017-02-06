Police: Mother found passed out on spice with baby in locked room

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A baby was removed from its mother's home on Sunday after police found the woman passed out from smoking spice, according to an arrest report.

EMS was called to a home in the 2200 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard at about noon for a report of an overdose. When they arrived they found Aeriell Barton, 24, passed out on a bed with her 5-month-old baby beside her. She had a blunt in her lap and a lighter in her hand, the report stated.

Police arrived soon after and found a joint filled with what was believed to be spice. Barton told officers she had been smoking spice, they said.

A neighbor at the property told police they had to crawl through Barton's bedroom window to try to wake her up. The bedroom door was locked while she smoked spice, according to police.

Child Protective Services contacted a foster parent to pick up the baby.

Aeriell Barton is charged with wanton endangerment, possession of synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her mugshot was not immediately available on LMDC's website.

