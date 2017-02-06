3 of 5 carjacking suspects arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three men are facing charges related to a carjacking in the South Louisville neighborhood and one of the arrests came thanks to the carjacking victim.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2017 Roundup

The carjacking happened around 4:40 p.m. February 5 at 5th St. and Montana Ave. The victim said a gold Honda van pulled up and five men got out with guns robbing the victims of their wallets phones and a black Volkswagen Jetta, according to Louisville Metro police arrest reports.

Officers stopped a van matching the description a short time later a Lincoln Ave. and Colorado Ave. and those inside it were detained. Police said guns were in plain view inside the van, which police learned had recently been reported stolen.

Wallets belonging to the victims and a cell phone of one victim were recovered during a search of the van. Police also found three guns and a container with marijuana.

Both suspects, Javion J. Twitty, 18, and Deshun D. West, 19, both of Louisville, were booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of robbery, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and possession of marijuana.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LIST: County-by-county drug overdose deaths in Kentucky

+ Mother found passed out on spice with baby in locked room

+ Suspect in Smoketown store robbery arrested

The third arrest happened several hours later after the carjacking victim saw her stolen car and followed it to a convenience store.

Ledrae L. Smith, 22, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fleeing and evading police.

Smith's arrest report says after he got to the store in the 3300 block of Taylor Blvd., he got out and met up with another man. The witness said both men went west on Clara Ave. before Smith came back to the store and fired a number of shots at the building.

Police arrested Smith following a short foot chase.

Bond for all three men has been set at $25,000 cash.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.