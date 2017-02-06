Activists call on Metro Council, JCPS to protect immigrant families

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A community activist group in Louisville wants the Metro Government and Jefferson County Public Schools to do more to protect immigrant families and children.

The Sanctuary Coalition plans to address both groups this week and call on them to create new policies that prohibit discrimination and prevent potential targeting by immigration services.

A rally is planned for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. outside the Van Hoose Education Center on Newburg Road. The group will speak to the school board and push for the passage of a safe haven resolution that is being circulated on the board. The resolution is focused on opposing any harassment or disruptions in the educational process by immigration and customs enforcement.

“Our family was formed through adoption and our children are Latino," parent Lisa Gunterman said. "The day after the election, my oldest son looked at me with fear in his eyes as he asked, 'am I undocumented?' I held back tears as I reassured him. The children in our community are counting on our elected officials to take a public stand against the tidal wave of bigotry and intolerance by declaring Louisville and JCPS Sanctuary spaces. If we fail to act, we not only fail our children, we fail each other.”

A similar rally is scheduled for the Metro Council meeting on Thursday. The group will address their request for Louisville to become a sanctuary city.

The Sanctuary Coalition includes Mijente Louisville, Fairness Campaign, Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice, Looking for Lilith, Stand Up Sunday/Black Lives Matter Louisville, among others.

