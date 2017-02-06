PPG Paints hosting hiring fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - PPG Paints is hosting a two-day hiring fair this week to interview for about 10 open positions at its Louisville facility.

Job seekers can go to the Olympic facility at 6804 Enterprise Drive on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Applicants should complete the online application before the hiring fair.

The open positions include production employees and maintenance mechanics. The jobs are for second shift, Monday through Thursday.

Pay rates vary from $15.19 to $23.48 per hour and include benefits. Anyone who is offered a job will be required to pass a hair follicle drug screen and a background check.

