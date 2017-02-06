Man shot on 22nd and Grand Ave. dies

One of the vehicles at the scene appears to have been involved in a crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who was shot at 22nd and Grand Avenue on Friday has died, according to LMPD.

LT. Emily McKinley told WAVE 3 News the man died at University Hospital on Monday. His name has not yet been released.

RELATED ARTICLES

+ Neighbors reeling following 5-year-old shot in drive-by

+ LMPD: Child shot on Grand Ave. hit by stray bullet

A 5-year-old Somolian girl was hit by a stray bullet from the shooting while she was inside her house. The child is recovering at Norton Children's Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.