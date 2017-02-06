Former inmates suing LMDC, director for false imprisonment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two former inmates of Louisville Metro Corrections are suing the department and its director for alleged false imprisonment and unlawful detainment.

A federal civil action lawsuit was filed on Monday by attorney James Ballinger on behalf of Jacob Healey and Larry Louis Hibbs, Jr. It claims the men were held in LMDC longer than ordered by judges and not allowed to participate in work release as directed by the judges.

Healey was ordered to serve 72 hours in jail with work release but was held for 85 hours and not allowed out to work, the lawsuit claims.

The suit also states that Hibbs was not allowed to work for the first 10 days of his 30-day sentence that was specifically ordered with extended hours of work release to allow Hibbs to continue running the business he owns.

The lawsuit was presented as a class action suit, meaning other plaintiffs can join the complaint and be compensated if LMDC is found at fault.

The plaintiffs are seeking punitive damages and a permanent injunction that prohibits similar actions, as well as additional training and supervision for LMDC staff.

LMDC Director Mark Bolton is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The suit was filed less than two weeks after after a judge held LMDC Director Mark Bolton and other jail leaders in contempt for similar allegations.

>> RELATED: Judge summons LMDC officials about failure to follow court orders

