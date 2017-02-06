KY law enforcement take steps to reduce rape kit backlog

Law enforcement agencies are working to reduce the backlog of rape kits across the state. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Law enforcement agencies across Kentucky now have new policies geared to more efficiently investigating sexual assault cases.

The SAFE Act, a Senate Bill that passed in the 2016 General Assembly required all law enforcement agencies that participate in the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund to adopt a sexual response policy by the beginning of the year.

The policies created by the SAFE Act guide the collection and transportation of evidence. They also dictate the process of notifying victims when results are available.

"The survivors of sexual assault should never have to endure the uncertainty of another backlog," Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley said. "I’m proud that the Department of Criminal Justice Training and Kentucky’s law enforcement agencies are setting a high new standard on handling evidence kits and helping survivors find justice. DOCJT’s effort to help facilitate these polices has been outstanding."

The bill also allocated $4.5 million dollars towards reducing the backlog of rape evidence kits. The money will be used to provide additional staff and resources to the Kentucky State Police crime lab.

