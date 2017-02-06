Names of Ashlawn Dr. fire victims released

The Ashlawn Drive home sustained heavy damage to the kitchen area. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The men killed in a Valley Station house fire have been identified as a father and son.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Tilden Thompson, Jr., 88, and Michael Thompson, 59, both died from smoke inhalation.

The fire at the Thompsons home in the 13000 block of Ashlawn Drive was called in around 5 p.m. February 5. A large amount of fire was coming from the kitchen of the one-story brick home.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in less than eight minutes but were unable to save the men.

The Thompsons had lived in the home less than a year. Neighbors said Michael Thompson acted as a caregiver for his father.

