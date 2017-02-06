Halfway houses want to help jail overcrowding

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – About 70 jails in Kentucky are overcrowded, with some operating at double their capacity.



At the same time, many halfway houses or reentry centers have open beds, so their directors are now pushing lawmakers to give them more inmates to

help the problem.



Ray Weis is the President and CEO of Dismas Charities. They operate halfway houses around the nation, seven here in Kentucky. He’s frustrated by jail overcrowding.



“This is a solvable problem,” Weis said. "I think there are way too many people in jails."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Former inmates suing LMDC, director for false imprisonment

+ LIST: County-by-county drug overdose deaths in Kentucky

+ KY law enforcement take steps to reduce rape kit backlog



Louisville Metro Detention Center is at 125% capacity.



"When you overcrowd any situation, it's not a healthy situation, either from a mental health standpoint or a physical standpoint,” Weis said.



Many halfway houses throughout the state have empty beds. Dismas has around 700 beds statewide and averages 70 open beds.



"That's a lot of empty beds,” Weis said. “That's not going to solve all the state's problem, but it's 70 more."



Right now, the law is being interpreted so that halfway houses end up with Class B felons, which would be a crime like attempted murder. But they don't get the less serious Class D felons, like those charged with possession.

"I wouldn't say [it's] backwards, but it's not as effective as I think it could be or should be, frankly,” Weis argued.

>> VIDEO: Watch William Joy's report



On top of that, Weis pointed out that for substance abuse programs, halfway houses receive less money than jails, so the state would save money.



Weis and other halfway house directors have started working with legislators on a criminal justice reform bill to help provide a solution.



"Our staff, frankly, are frustrated because, one, they do have empty beds, two, there is overcrowding and three, they know they can help,” Weis said.



If it's not fixed soon, he thinks the state could be forced.



"This state has learned a long time ago, either you solve it or the courts will eventually solve it,” Weis said. “You want to keep, I believe, the

courts out of your system."



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights Reserved.