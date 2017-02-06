Family of young girl struck by stray bullet came to U.S. from Somalia 'for a better life'

One of the vehicles at the scene appears to have been involved in a crash. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family of a 5-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting came to the United States from Somalia in search of a better life.

"And this happens," said Ibrahim Mohamed, the older brother of Hawa Mohamed, who was sitting next to a bay window watching television when she was struck. It happened Friday afternoon near the intersection of 22nd Street and Grand Avenue. "It's really shocking, I didn't know what to do."

Police said several people were involved in the incident, and one man died from his injuries Monday.

"She just started bleeding and running around," Mohamed said. "She was confused, running around everywhere."

The aftermath of that shooting was captured on Facebook Live. Emergency workers carried the girl out of the home, then performed CPR.

"The bullet hit her straight through the ribs," Mohamed said. "They say three or four ribs broke and came out the other side. It didn't hit her organs but, it just hit one of her lungs a little bit."

Ibrahim said his sister is brave and strong and their faith is helping them all pull through. But, they can't help but feel alarmed. The family immigrated to the U.S. in 2006 to escape the violence in their native country.

"We came here for a better life, to be educated, to have a better education and to live a better life," Mohamed said.

Hawa's family has been at her side in the hospital since Friday, and they are doing everything they can to bring a smile back to her face. They said they hope she will be back home soon.

The family has set up a gofundme page to help cover medical expenses.

Police have not made any arrests in this case.

