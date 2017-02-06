Family questions circumstances surrounding decomposing body

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Members of the Elizabethtown family that found a decomposing body in the woods last Thursday described the scene as something out of a scary movie.

The mother of the teen who first spotted the body said if the man died of natural causes, it doesn't add up.

Tresseca Bryant's 14-year-old son was hitting golf balls into the woods behind his home late Thursday afternoon. She said when he went to look for the balls and made a gruesome discovery instead.

"My son came in hysterically,” Bryant said. "He said 'mom I found a body."

Bryant trusts her son, but couldn't believe what she was hearing.

"He said, 'it's a skeleton, it's bones," Bryant continued.

Her son pointed to the woods behind their apartment complex off Towne Drive that backs up to the Sam's Store. She thought maybe he was seeing things or maybe that the store had thrown out an old Halloween display, so she sent her two older sons to check it out.

"I said, 'I need to know for sure before I call the police," Bryant explained.

Sometime after 5 p.m. on Thursday, they headed out with a cell phone rolling.

"They came back and they said 'Ma, it is a dead body."

Bryant took a look at the video in horror and called 911.

Elizabethtown police are conducting a death investigation with no reason to suspect foul play. The Coroner told WAVE 3 News the decomposed body, which hasn't been identified, was likely there for a few months.

But, Bryant said the scene in the woods seemed strange to her and her boys, and it just didn't make sense.

"The shoes were sitting like between his legs," she said. "Like someone sat them there, not like he pulled them off. And his clothes were down, and his pants were down below his waist."

It's an image that will take some time to forget, especially for the young man who first came upon it.

"He hadn't been talking about it until yesterday, Bryant recalled. "I was cooking and he came up and said 'Ma, I can't believe I found a body."

Bryant replied, "Baby, I can't either' and I said 'are you ok?' And he said 'yes, ma'am.' I said 'have you been back out there?' He said 'no ma’am, I'm not going, I'm not going out there."

Bryant hopes to talk with police soon. She believes more answers about the death will help her family sleep a little easier.



