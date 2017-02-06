LaRue High students charged for sharing explicit photo of classmate

HODGENVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Six LaRue County High School students face charges for circulating an obscene picture of a fellow student.

A female student told LaRue County High School administrators that she sent an inappropriate photo of herself to other students and that the photo was shared more than she expected, LaRue County School District leaders said in a statement on Monday.

The Hodgenville Police Department was contacted according to school policy.

Students said they became concerned when police took their phones during the investigation. Hodgenville Police Chief Marcus Jackson said the phones were taken to prevent the photo were being shared further.

"All schools are concerned about sexting and how it affects the safety and well-being of students," superintendent Sam Sanders said. "It is imperative students and parents understand the consequences."

Police contacted each student's parents, who were present while the students were interviewed.

This is the same high school where a former principal, Kyle Goodlett, faces dozens of charges after police say he confiscated students' phones and uploaded inappropriate pictures online.

Six will be charged with distribution of obscene matter to a minor. The student whose photo was spread is 18 years old, so the students will not be charged with child pornography.

LaRue County Schools recently hosted a Kentucky State Police presentation about the dangers of sexting. School officials said that a similar session for parents will soon be held.

