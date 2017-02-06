Local hairstylists: Hair braiding, politics often intertwine

Women in the hair business said politics continue to creep into their profession and culture. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A hair policy thrust Louisville in the national spotlight in 2016 and one man is revisiting the events during Black History Month.

Dr. Bruce Tyler is a local historian who said moments like the Butler High School hair policy and hair braiding regulations will go down in history.

Women in the hair business said politics continue to creep into their profession and culture.

Kine Gueye owns a braiding shop in South Louisville. She moves quickly and said she has decades of experience.

"I think I was 10," Gueye said. "When you sit next to someone you watch them braid and then taking the baby dolls and playing with them you learn like that."

Gueye said there is no way to keep track of all the hours she has braided hair. She started as a little girl in Senegal and has logged even more hours secretly braiding hair in her home over the last 15 years.

"Braiding hair at the house it's not safe. It's not, you don't know who is coming in and out of the house," Gueye said.

In the summer of 2016, Kine and a group of others spearheaded efforts that changed a law that stopped braiders from legally opening shops that specialize in braids without a cosmetology license.

"If you have a shop you can hire people they are going to come work for you, it's good for you and them too," Gueye said.

At Kine Hair Braiding the employees do not wash or cut hair. After a bill passed exempting hair braiders from obtaining cosmetology licenses, Kine and her employees could legally partake in the intimate process of braiding. An appointment can take up to six hours.

But not everyone is on board with a salon opening without the proper training.

"It means a lot to us to know that when you are walking into the hair salon you are getting professional style and professionalism as far as cleanliness," Tammara Hodge said.

Hodge is a licensed cosmetologist who has logged 18 hundred hours of training for the Kentucky Board of Cosmetology. She said doing hair is a craft and believes the craft of braiding need to be watched closely.

The Kentucky State Board of Hairdressers and Cosmetologist does not regulate hair braiding and Kine said she doesn't know if they could.

"It's something that you cannot learn, it's a culture," Gueye said.

