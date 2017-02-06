Bluegrass Brewing Company closes St Matthews location - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bluegrass Brewing Company closes St Matthews location

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
The Shelbyville Road location closed on Feb. 5. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The Shelbyville Road location closed on Feb. 5. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bluegrass Brewing Company in St. Matthews is officially closed. 

The company announced the closing on Facebook.

Its last day was Sunday.

The owner hopes to find another East End location with room for a small production brewery and taproom.

The BBC location near the Yum Center remains open.

The Company is also planning a new location at 4th and Broadway.

