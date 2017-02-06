UofL football player facing weapons charge suspended from team

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A University of Louisville football player has been placed on indefinite suspension over an incident in December for having a concealed handgun.

Alphonso C. Carter, 22, was cited by Louisville Metro police on December 6 after detectives saw the car he was driving run a red light at 13th and Hill streets in the Park Hill neighborhood. The LMPD citation says Carter, a junior cornerback from Fort Washington, MD, was slow to stop after police turned on their emergency equipment.

Once the car was stopped at 15th and Wilson, detectives said Carter was "acting nervous and hesitated to answer questions." Carter told police he had a gun under the drivers seat. Detectives found a Glock 19 pistol containing 10 rounds. The citation said Carter did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

In addition to the weapons charge, Carter was also cited for tampering with evidence and a traffic violation. He appeared in court January 10 on the charges and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 27.

Rocco Gasparro, sports information director for the UofL football program, said the school had no knowledge of the incident until today and that Carter has been suspended indefinitely from all football activities.

