Muth's Candies celebrates 96 years - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Muth's Candies celebrates 96 years

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Muth's Candies, located on East Market Street, celebrated 96 years in business on Feb. 1. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Muth's Candies, located on East Market Street, celebrated 96 years in business on Feb. 1. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
The store credits the city of Louisville, its employees and of course its customers for its success. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The store credits the city of Louisville, its employees and of course its customers for its success. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Sarah Blazin (Source: WAVE 3 News) Sarah Blazin (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A business that has withstood the test of time celebrated a huge anniversary.

Muth's Candies, located on East Market Street, celebrated 96 years in business on Feb. 1.

The store credits the city of Louisville, its employees and of course its customers for its success.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
PPG Paints hosting hiring fair
Lady Gaga's 'Joanne World Tour' to hit Louisville in November
Activists call on Metro Council, JCPS to protect immigrant families

"It matters to us and it’s important that our candy is made the same way, because it’s always been made with such quality that machines kinda can’t quite produce,” Sarah Blazin, with Muth’s Candies, said. "We hand make, we hand  dip, we hand wrap, almost everything is done the exact way it was in 1921."

Only three percent of family businesses survive into the fourth generation. Muth's said they are happy to be part of that three percent.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly