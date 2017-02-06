Muth's Candies celebrates 96 years

The store credits the city of Louisville, its employees and of course its customers for its success. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A business that has withstood the test of time celebrated a huge anniversary.

Muth's Candies, located on East Market Street, celebrated 96 years in business on Feb. 1.



"It matters to us and it’s important that our candy is made the same way, because it’s always been made with such quality that machines kinda can’t quite produce,” Sarah Blazin, with Muth’s Candies, said. "We hand make, we hand dip, we hand wrap, almost everything is done the exact way it was in 1921."



Only three percent of family businesses survive into the fourth generation. Muth's said they are happy to be part of that three percent.

