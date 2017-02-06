K&I Model Railroad Club looking for a new location

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A model railroad trip can whisk you cross-country in minutes and fascinate you for hours.

In Kentucky and Southern Indiana, K&I Model Railroad Club has been doing just that since 1993. Collecting, building and operating toy trains is what the members of the Kentucky and Indiana Model Railroad Club do. They do it so well they have the awards to prove their talent and skill, but it's what they don't have or what they are losing that may derail all their efforts and maybe even their growth.



For the last nine years, the club has been located in the Old Buckner, Kentucky state-owned firehouse. The club did not have to pay rent, but upkeep and utilities were part of their responsibility in the old firehouse.

The State Department informed the club that the building was marked for destruction some time down the line. The day is now here for the building to be torn down and the club to move on. The overpass being built for the CSX Railroad outside the club’s state-owned clubhouse leaves no room for parking or the building on the property.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Tickets on sale for Kentucky Bourbon Affair

+ Local hairstylists: Hair braiding, politics often intertwine

+ Bluegrass Brewing Company closes St Matthews location



K&I Model Railroad Club Superintendent Nat King said with a shrug,”The facility here has been magnificent as far as allowing for our growth."



The club missed no attention to detail as the train pulls around the mountain bends, the colorful greenery, the country store, the local school and the little white church.



“We kinda of pat ourselves on the back,” King laughed, thinking about all the details and hard work that goes into the models. “When I first started it was just run your train in a circle. The bells and whistles the kids see and hear now, oh boy, it outs a gleam in your eye."



The Old Buckner Firehouse of Highway 71 has been perfect for the growing club. They walked in the door with 21 members.

>> VIDEO: Watch Dawne Gee's report



“We were here for about four years before anybody knew we were here," King said. "We put a sign up and, boom! that's when we started growing."



The club's roll now lists 38 members strong. As promised by the State Department, the needs of the CSX Railroad line outside the Old Buckner Firehouse door are growing too. An overpass is needed and the building must be torn down to make room it.



As king spoke to the WAVE 3 News crew, the train came barreling down the track, and like an excited kid, King stopped to listen and laugh.



“As you can see, that's our big boy there,” he said proudly, speaking of the train on the track outside the club. “We really appreciate the State Department letting us use this building. They're just gonna tear it down. We're just gonna have to move on.”



The members hope their journey to their new home will be just like the train's tracks they love - full of possibilities and places to go. The club grew after moving to the Old Buckner Firehouse, so they are hoping a new location could bring new members.



“We’re looking for places now to see if we can grow,” King said with optimism. “If there's any place out there or anybody's got some space for free that would like to have a club that's insured, we'd like to talk to you.”

K&I Model Railroad Club usually hosts several open houses throughout the year for the public and their members, but without a place for the members to set up their models there will no open house or display.



If you have an email address, you may go to their website and sign up to receive notices of meetings and events.



If you have information to help the club, contact Jack Fackler at jfackler@msibackup.com, Jack Diehl at diehl8500@insightbb.com or Ed Brennan at edjefe@iglou.com.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.