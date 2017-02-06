Tickets on sale for Kentucky Bourbon Affair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky Bourbon Affair.

Golden Tickets went on sale at noon on Monday. They ensure top priority for daily events, access to exclusive gatherings, personal concierge service and special swag.

Golden Tickets cost $1,650 each. Click here to purchase.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ WAVE 3 Chews: News for foodies

+ PHOTOS: Adorable, adoptable pets from KHS

+ Get the weather app from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team

Once all of the Golden Tickets are sold, general admission tickets will be available.

The Kentucky Bourbon Affair takes place at various distilleries June 6-11. It features behind-the-scenes access, private barrel selections, rare tastings and exclusive nightcap events with the Master Distillers and Bourbon Barons.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.