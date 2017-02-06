New Albany-Floyd County Library honors historic school

The Division Street School is the second oldest remaining black school in Indiana. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The Division Street School has not been used for more than 70 years but its history continues to provide important lessons.

The New Albany - Floyd County Public Library hosted an event to talk about the impact the school and segregation had on New Albany's black community.

Division Street school was black students' main source of elementary through high school education from 1885 through 1946.

A couple of decades ago, it came close of demolition.

"We had segregated schools until the early 1950s in this community," Floyd County Historical Society's Vic Megenity said. "We're not proud of that, but it's a part of our history that needs to be understood and recorded so we can learn from our past mistakes and do better in the future."

The library has other Black History Month events scheduled throughout February.

