El Camino returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Louisville favorite is finding new life in Germantown.



YesterNook, an antique store on Goss Avenue, is moving to Logan Street and El Camino is moving into the Goss Avenue location.

The owners of El Camino closed their Bardstown Road location in the summer of 2016 and wanted to downsize. The new location will be around 4,000 square feet.



The owners hope to have it open late this year, or early next year.

