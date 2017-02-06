Indiana lawmakers push proposal to appoint top education officia - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Indiana lawmakers push proposal to appoint top education official

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Lawmakers want the state superintendent to be appointed. (Source: WTHR) Lawmakers want the state superintendent to be appointed. (Source: WTHR)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - If some Indiana lawmakers have their way, the state school superintendent will no longer be an elected position. 

Supporters of the proposal said education policy would be better coordinated if the governor could appoint someone to the position. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
UofL football player facing weapons charge suspended
LaRue High students charged for sharing explicit photo
Lady Gaga's 'Joanne World Tour' to hit Louisville

The proposal comes after four years of conflict between Democratic former superintendent Glenda Ritz, a Democrat and State Republicans. 

Republican Jennifer McCormick defeated Ritz in the November election.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly