Spencer man pleads guilty to toddler's kidnapping, murder - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Spencer man pleads guilty to toddler's kidnapping, murder

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Shaylyn Michelle Kay Ammerman was reported missing from a home in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street in Spencer, Indiana according to Indiana State Police. (Source: ISP) Shaylyn Michelle Kay Ammerman was reported missing from a home in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street in Spencer, Indiana according to Indiana State Police. (Source: ISP)
Kyle Parker (Source: Owen County Jail) Kyle Parker (Source: Owen County Jail)

SPENCER, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man has agreed to plead guilty to snatching a one-year-old girl from her crib and killing her.

Kyle Parker, 23, of Spencer would plead guilty to kidnapping and murder if prosecutors drop rape and child molesting charges.

RELATED STORIES:
Charges filed in death of Shaylyn Ammerman
Body matching description of missing 15-month-old found

Parker's charged with taking 15-month-old Shaylyn Ammerman from her crib at her grandparent's house last March.

The girl's body was found the next day along the White River near Gosport.

A judge is reviewing that plea agreement, has ordered a presentence investigation, and will rule on the matter February 27th. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly