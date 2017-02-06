Spencer man pleads guilty to toddler's kidnapping, murder

Shaylyn Michelle Kay Ammerman was reported missing from a home in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street in Spencer, Indiana according to Indiana State Police. (Source: ISP)

SPENCER, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man has agreed to plead guilty to snatching a one-year-old girl from her crib and killing her.

Kyle Parker, 23, of Spencer would plead guilty to kidnapping and murder if prosecutors drop rape and child molesting charges.

Parker's charged with taking 15-month-old Shaylyn Ammerman from her crib at her grandparent's house last March.

The girl's body was found the next day along the White River near Gosport.

A judge is reviewing that plea agreement, has ordered a presentence investigation, and will rule on the matter February 27th.

