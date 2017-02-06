MetroSafe: 2 found dead in Germantown apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were found dead inside of a Germantown apartment, according to MetroSafe.

Officers were called to Germantown Lofts, located at 946 Goss Avenue, to perform a welfare check around 6:35 p.m. Monday.

When police went inside, they found a man and a woman dead inside.

The names of the two people and the cause of their deaths have not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

