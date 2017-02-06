Rap legend Kurtis Blow visits Louisville

Kurtis Blow appeared on Sounds of the City during his visit to Louisville in early February. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rap legend Kurtis Blow visited Louisville in early February to share his knowledge and experiences with students and music lovers all over the city.

Blow is one of the most well-known pioneers of rap music. He first made his mark in the music industry in 1979 when he became the first rapper to land a deal with a major record label, Mercury Records. He went on to produce music for some of hip-hop's biggest stars, such as Run DMC, Russell Simmons and LL Cool J.

During his visit to Louisville, Blow visited students at Western Middle School and the University of Louisville.

He made a stop at WAVE 3 News to perform on Sounds of the City and chat with Dawne Gee on WAVE Country.

>> VIDEO: Kurtis Blow performs on Sounds of the City

Kurtis Blow is now involved with the Universal Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx, New York.

He has also launched his own mobile phone network, Hip-Hop Global Mobile.

