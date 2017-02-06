Trial begins for former soldier accused of killing fellow soldie - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Trial begins for former soldier accused of killing fellow soldier

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Martin Barrington Jr. is charged with DUI and second-degree manslaughter in an accident that killed a fellow Fort Knox soldier. (Source: HCDC) Martin Barrington Jr. is charged with DUI and second-degree manslaughter in an accident that killed a fellow Fort Knox soldier. (Source: HCDC)

FORT KNOX, KY (WAVE) -  A former Fort Knox soldier is on trial accused of driving drunk and killing a fellow soldier.

Martin Barrington Jr. is charged with driving more than 100 miles an hour and crashing into a Radcliff home in 2015.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Soldier charged with murder after crash

A backseat passenger, 23-year-old Derrick Cleveland, was killed.

The News-Enterprise reports Barrington's trial began on Monday.

He's charged with manslaughter, DUI, and assault.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly