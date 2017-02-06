St. Francis basketball standout averages 34 points per game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Alexis Nelson of St. Francis is slowly climbing the ranks as the state's top scorer, averaging 34 points per game.

"She's by far the most talented and best player I've ever coached," St. Francis Head Coach Dean Zangari said.

"I never give up," Nelson said. "Like every second of the game, I'm like, 'we can still come back,' I don't care if it's five seconds, we can still come back."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ UofL football player facing weapons charge suspended from team

+ Patriots Win Fifth Title With Largest Comeback in Super Bowl History

+ Memory Lane: Kent Taylor reflects on Super Bowl Sundays

Basketball is something Nelson got involved with at the end of her 7th grade year. Two years later, as a freshman in high school, she broke the state's single-game scoring record with almost 60 points.

"When I dropped 58 points, I was like, 'wow I'm not a normal player anymore, this is something next level, this is something special," Nelson said. "I really need to start putting a lot of hard work into this."

>> VIDEO: Watch Brian Winner's report

"Now that's what really drives her," Alexis' mother, Gail Nelson said. "She is competitive in all aspects of life and she don't like losing."

Alexis models her game after her favorite player, Lebron James, with her team first mentality.

"Everybody likes Steph Curry, but I like Lebron. I'm a loyal Lebron fan. Cavs all day!"

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.