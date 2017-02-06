LMPD: 6 ounces of cocaine, bullet holes found in overturned vehicle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bullet holes in multiple vehicles and buildings resulted in the arrest of a suspected drug dealer, according to Shively police.

Officers responded to multiple reports of gun fire near Kendall Lane off of Dixie Highway around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived on scene, they found bullet holes in several buildings and vehicles, including an overturned car with bullet holes. Officers said cocaine and drug paraphernalia were in plain sight in the vehicle. Police seized 6.16 ounces of cocaine separated into two bags.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Family of young girl struck by stray bullet came to U.S. from Somalia 'for a better life'

+ UofL football player facing weapons charge suspended from team

+ LaRue High students charged for sharing explicit photo of classmate

The driver of the overturned vehicle, Woody Cabbil III, 25, was taken into police custody.

Cabbil told police his cousin called him and asked him to pick him up. When he arrived he said multiple people fired shots toward him.

Cabbil was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance and acquiring property from income from trafficking in a controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.