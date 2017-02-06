Bullitt County archery team determined to compete after setback

The students have borrowed equipment so they can keep practicing. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

COX CREEK, KY (WAVE) – Over the weekend a Bullitt County archery team had most of their equipment stolen from their trailer. That trailer has since been returned but empty.

With regionals coming up, the team has borrowed equipment to keep practicing, trying hard not to let the incident get in the way of their spirit.

No one really talks during archery practice. It’s silent, the air intense with focus.

"It’s usually this quiet, but there’s some more talking if there’s a larger group if we can’t fit on the line," Coach Jennifer Lyvers said.

Focus on the targets, the young athletes cannot get distracted. Especially not two weeks before regionals.

"We’ve been practicing since September," Lyvers said, pointing out that not one archer has shot a failing arrow.

The students are focused but relaxed.

"I kind of feel nervous but also prepared at the same time," Carlee Jean Hite said. She described how she was excited about the upcoming regionals. So when their equipment was stolen out of their storage trailer a few days ago, Hite said the whole team was stunned.

"Really?!" Hite said, describing her initial reaction. "I mean, we’re kids, I don’t know who would steal from kids unless they needed something badly, kind of just disappointment and shock really."

But a good coach makes even something like this a good life lesson.

"Once you let go of an arrow, regardless of where it hits the target, whether it’s the ten or the one, it doesn’t matter the shot is gone," Lyvers said.



Coach Lyvers describes a bad shot is gone once it leaves the bow. And the students? They’re following suit.

"You just gotta let it go because if you let it hold you back you’re just going to keep shooting bad," Hite said.

There may be drawbacks, but they’re not letting this stop them from drawing back and hitting the bullseye on forgiveness.

"We’re going to try to bring it back and you’re in our prayers," Hite said, reciting what she would say to the people who took their equipment. "We’re really thinking about you."

The All Saints Archery team will be participating at regionals held in Campbellsville in two weeks. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s office is investigating the theft. The team is asking the public to keep an eye out for bows and arrows similar to the photos in this article.

If you would like to help the All Saints Archery team, you can reach out to the St. Gregory School located in Cox Creek.

