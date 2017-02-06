1 shot in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 600 block of Rubel Avenue at 10:25 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LaRue High students charged for sharing explicit photo of classmate

+ Family of young girl struck by stray bullet came to U.S. from Somalia 'for a better life'

+ 2 found dead in Germantown apartment complex



The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.