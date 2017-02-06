Recycling plant catches fire

The fire was reported at River Metals Recycling, in the 2000 block of River Road, around 11 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Fire crews are working to put out flames at a recycling plant in Louisville.

The fire was reported at River Metals Recycling, in the 2000 block of River Road, around 11 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

