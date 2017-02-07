Missing IN man found dead in woods; police investigating

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A missing man from the Dupont, Indiana area has been found dead in a wooded section of southern Jennings County.

The Jefferson County (IN) Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Donnie Bladen Jr., 53, had last been seen about 9 a.m. Saturday in Jefferson County, IN. He was driving a blue Ford pickup truck at the time.

About 1 p.m. Monday, Indiana Conservation Officers reported that Bladen's truck had been located at Crosley Game Reserve in Jennings County. Law enforcement officers from four difference agencies conducted an extensive foot search of the area. Bladen was found dead about 3:35 p.m. in a wooded area of the reserve.

The Jennings County Sheriff's Department, Jennings County Coroner's Office, and Indiana State Police are investigating Bladen's death. Anyone with information should contact police.

