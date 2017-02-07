Shepherdsville police request public's help finding missing juvenile

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Shepherdsville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing juvenile.

Wayne E. Graham was last seen on Cherry Street in Shepherdsville on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 5.



ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Missing Indiana man found dead in woods

+ 2 found dead inside Germantown apartment

+ Medical helicopter crash in Lee Co. injures 1

Graham is 5'2" tall, weighs 110 lbs. and has a thin build, brown eyes, and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Shepherdsville Police Department's anonymous tip line at 502-215-1588 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.